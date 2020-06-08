    For Quick Alerts
      RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Shobhaa De Posts Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Pic On Actor’s Death; Gets Trolled

      By
      |

      The entire Sandalwood industry went into shock after learning about the Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden death due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39, on June 7. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore after he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. Sadly, the actor bid adieu to the world on Sunday afternoon.

      Shobhaa De gets trolled

      After Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, many South Indian celebrities started mourning the Sandalwood star's demise on social media. However, writer Shobhaa De's tweet left fans angry. She wrote, "One more shining star....gone! Justlikee that...what a tragic lss! Condolences to the bereaved family members. @chirusarja." (sic) In the post, Shobhaa De put Megastar Chiranjeevi's photo instead of late Chiranjeevi Sarja.

      Chiranjeevis tweet

      This blunder was noticed by many Chiru and Sarja fans, who asked her to delete the tweet. Shobhaa later deleted the tweet, but till then, many had taken screenshots and started trolling her.

      Check out the trolls here:

      Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja was survived by his pregnant wife Meghana Raja and actor-brother Dhruva Sarja. The late actor had acted in 22 movies and was working on four films, which includes Ranam and Kshatriya, just before his unfortunate death. His last release was director AR Shiva Tejas' Shivarjuna.

      Also Read : SHOCKING! Chiranjeevi Sarja Passes Away At 39 Due To Cardiac Arrest

      Chiranjeevi Sarja's last rites took place in Bangalore. Actors like Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Upendra, Yash, Ravichandran, Kiccha Sudeep,Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Doddanna and others paid tribute to the actor.

      Also Read : RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Jaggesh, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra & Others Tweet Condolences

      Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
