RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Shobhaa De Posts Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Pic On Actor’s Death; Gets Trolled

The entire Sandalwood industry went into shock after learning about the Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden death due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39, on June 7. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore after he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. Sadly, the actor bid adieu to the world on Sunday afternoon.

After Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, many South Indian celebrities started mourning the Sandalwood star's demise on social media. However, writer Shobhaa De's tweet left fans angry. She wrote, "One more shining star....gone! Justlikee that...what a tragic lss! Condolences to the bereaved family members. @chirusarja." (sic) In the post, Shobhaa De put Megastar Chiranjeevi's photo instead of late Chiranjeevi Sarja.

This blunder was noticed by many Chiru and Sarja fans, who asked her to delete the tweet. Shobhaa later deleted the tweet, but till then, many had taken screenshots and started trolling her.

Check out the trolls here:

The common sense of the liberals; ...will kill the living ones & immortal the dead ones. #ShobhaaDe pic.twitter.com/6L7qg1zomR — Ramprasad Jetty (@Ramprasadjetty) June 7, 2020

This is what happens if you are half minded... Whether politics or entertainment, half knowledge is dangerous than no knowledge. #ShobhaaDe

Before tweeting about such a towering personality of Indian cinema, you should have verified it. https://t.co/n595HwmHDF — బొల్లాప్రగడ నాగ అభిషేక్ (B Naga Abhishek) (@nbollapr) June 7, 2020

Areeee Shobha Madam... isliye bolte hain dont tweet after 2 pegs. @KChiruTweets is still alive, kyun chalte phirthe admi ko maare hoo..@MegastarForever @Chiru_FC after watching Shobhaa De Tweet 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/5xexvTtj5C — Durjaya (@Durjaya_) June 7, 2020

Shobhaa De I thought you're stupid but I'm sorry you're not....You are Standard to measure Stupidity 🙁🙁🙁 pic.twitter.com/ppvsQ37kA2 — The Beyonder (@therealkosmos) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja was survived by his pregnant wife Meghana Raja and actor-brother Dhruva Sarja. The late actor had acted in 22 movies and was working on four films, which includes Ranam and Kshatriya, just before his unfortunate death. His last release was director AR Shiva Tejas' Shivarjuna.

Also Read : SHOCKING! Chiranjeevi Sarja Passes Away At 39 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Chiranjeevi Sarja's last rites took place in Bangalore. Actors like Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Upendra, Yash, Ravichandran, Kiccha Sudeep,Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Doddanna and others paid tribute to the actor.

Also Read : RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Jaggesh, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra & Others Tweet Condolences