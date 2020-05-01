RIP Rishi Kapoor: Sudeep, Ramesh Aravind, Dhananjay & Other Sandalwood Stars Tweet Condolences
The nation woke up to the sad news of legendary Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's demise today on April 30. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, was shooting for a film in Delhi when he fell ill again earlier this year. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and son Ranbir Kapoor.
Sandalwood cinema stars including Sudeep, Ramesh Aravind, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Dhananjay, among others took to their social media handles to express their grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor. Diganth shared a picture with the Bobby star and wrote, “Gone too soon legend .. I’m glad I got a chance to work with you !! RIP Rishi Kapoor.”
Ramesh Aravind tweeted, “His smile, his liveliness onscreen,his hand gestures;his natural acting style,his dafli bajaaing...If Life is a river,Sagar kinare...#RishiKapoor attains Eternal peace.”
His smile,his liveliness onscreen,his hand gestures;his natural acting style,his dafli bajaaing...If Life is a river,Sagar kinare...#RishiKapoor attains Eternal peace pic.twitter.com/8aoyxuccqG— Ramesh Aravind (@Ramesh_aravind) April 30, 2020
Kiccha Sudeep expressed his grief over both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s passing. He wrote: “Very saddening ... Two days n two fantastic actors gone. Rip,, Irfanji n Rishiji. There is none who hasn't admired u both... you both wil continue to inspire.”
Very saddening ... Two days n two fantastic actors gone.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 30, 2020
Sanjjanaa Galrani added, “Waking up to news like this is so disturbing. Another day, Another Irreparable loss in #2020. The untimely demise of veteran & versatile actor Rishi Kapoor Ji, My deepest condolences to his family. #rishikapoor #RIPrishikapoor”
Waking up to news like this is so disturbing.— Sanjjanaa galrani❤️ (@sanjjanagalrani) April 30, 2020
Nikita Thukral tweeted, “I have grown watching his movies from bobby to rajma chawal his innocent face ,charm can’t believe it he is no more god bless his soul and strength to his family. miss u truly.”
I have grown watching his movies from bobby to rajma chawal his innocent face ,charm can’t believe it he is no more god bless his soul and strength to his family. 🙏🏻 miss u truly. pic.twitter.com/29JO05K44r— Nikita thukral (@thukralnikita) April 30, 2020
It’s heartbreaking.— Dhananjaya (@Dhananjayaka) April 30, 2020
Always and forever in our hearts Rishi Kapoor Sir..Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iR6HxLkAiO— Priyanka Upendra (@priyankauppi) April 30, 2020
Woke up to this absolutely devastating news , 2020 is turning out to be the worst nightmare @chintskap #RishiKapoor 😭😭— Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) April 30, 2020
