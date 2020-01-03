    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rishab Shetty Is All Set To Star As Cowboy Krishna In Avane Srimannarayana Spin-Off

      Rishab Shetty appeared in a cameo role in Rakshit Shetty’s recently released Avane Srimannarayana. Rishab’s cameo appearance as Cowboy Krishna had no dialogues but managed to grab the audience’s attention for its unique look and style.

      The interesting role will now be developed into a full-fledged role; A spin-off to Avane Srimannarayana. Rishab Shetty will star in and as Cowboy Krishna. The project will be produced by HK Prakash. The high budget fantasy drama is being penned by the writers of ASN. However, the makers are yet to finalize a director for the project. The title of Cowboy Krishna has already been registered by the team.

      For the uninitiated, Rishab is currently busy with his upcoming directorial, Rudraprayag. The Actor-director will commence work of Cowboy Krishna post completing his prior commitments. The highly anticipated spin-off will be made by the Jayanna Combines banner and is all set to star Anant Nag, Gulshan Devaiah and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles.

      Rakshit has quite a few movies in his kitty at the moment. The actor has also greenlit Bell Bottom 2, Antgoni Shetty, and a yet to be titled film with his director associate. Meanwhile, Avane Srimannarayana has set the box office on fire and is minting big numbers. The movie is being loved by the audiences and critics alike. ASN managed to mint 24 crores in its opening weekend whilst continuing to run at full occupancy across all centers.

      Helmed by directorial filmmaker Sachin Ravi, Avane Srimannarayana also stars Shanvi Srivastava, Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
