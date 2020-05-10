Rishab Shetty To Play The Lead In Giri Krishna’s Next Titled Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe

Rishab Shetty, besides directing and acting his next film Rudraprayag will simultaneously star in the lead role in Giri Krishna’s Next Titled Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe. The upcoming comedy entertainer will be executed under the Rishab’s production house. The aforementioned project is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on floors once the lockdown comes to an end.

For the unversed, Rishab came rose to popularity for starring as the hero in Bell Bottom. The film directed by Jayathirtha was one of the biggest hits of Sandalwood in 2018. This was followed by the talented star appearing in a cameo role in Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannayrayana as Cowboy Krishna.

Meanwhile, Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe will mark the directorial debut of Giri Krishna. He has previously acted in a short film called Refill and played supporting roles in a number of movies such as Makammi, Love in Mandya, Edegarike, Kariya Kann Bitta, and Kirik Party to name a few.

Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe team is currently in the process of finalizing the rest of the cast. The music for the film will be composed by Ajanessh B Lokanath while the cinematography will be rendered by Ranganath. Besides the comedy, Rakshit has quite a few movies in his kitty at the moment. The actor has also greenlit Bell Bottom 2, Antgoni Shetty, and a yet to be titled film with his director associate.

