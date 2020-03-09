Roberrt: Darshan And Asha Bhat To Shoot For A Romantic Number In Kutch

The makers of Darshan starrer Roberrt have now decided to head to the picturesque Kutch in Gujarat to shoot the final song of their film. The romantic number composed by Arjun Janya, will be picturized on Darshan and Asha Bhat. The team will be officially wrapping up the film post the Kutch schedule.

A source close to the development revealed, "We wanted a good location that will be as picturesque and would match the expectations of the fans. It was then that we narrowed down on Gujarat, where we will be headed to Kutch." (sic)

For the uninitiated, the aforementioned song was initially set to be shot in Spain. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, director Tharun Sudhir had decided to cancel the plans as a precautionary measure.

Tharun had said, “The initial plan was to shoot a song in an exotic location of Spain. We even had our cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj finalise a location after a recce. The recce team along with the cinematographer landed on Sunday night. However, the announcement about the outbreak reaching Europe was made on Monday night, and we didn’t want to take chances. So, as a precautionary measure, the song shoot now stands cancelled.”

The mass entertainer will mark former Miss Diva Asha Bhat’s Kannada film debut. Roberrt also features Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu as the lead antagonist along with Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is being produced by Darshan’s close friend Sandesh Nagraj’s Sandesh Productions. Roberrt is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9.

ALSO READ: Darshan Starrer Roberrt Mints 67 Crores Before Release From Audio, Digital And Satellite Rights

ALSO READ: Challenging Star Darshan To Star As Wing Commander Abhinandan In Munirathna’s Next Film