    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rockline Sudhakar Passes Away At 64

      By
      |

      Veteran Sandalwood actor, Rockline Sudhakar passed away today (September 24) on the sets of movie Sugarless in Bannerghatta, Bangalore. He was 64. Sudhakar reportedly collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest at around 10 am while filming for Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah's upcoming film.

      Rockline Sudhakar

      Director Suni confirmed his demise on Twitter and wrote, "2020ಯ ರೌದ್ರಾವತಾರ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ.. ಸಿನಿಕಲಾವಿದರಾದ #Rocklinesudhakar ರವರು ಇಂದು ಮೇಕಪ್ ಹಚ್ಚಿರುವಾಗಲೇ ಹೃದಯಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನೆಲ್ಲಾ ಅಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ... ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ.."

      Sunis tweet

      Notably, he had recovered from Coronavirus infection two months ago. Talking about his work, Sudhakar had worked in around 120 films. He had predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry and was known for doing memorable supporting roles.

      Also Read : Upendra's Next Kabza's Theme Poster Out! RGV Gives A Treat To Real Star's Fans On His Birthday

      Sudhakar shot to fame for his role in Yogaraj Bhat's Pancharangi (2010). He even featured in many popular movies like President, Ajith, Naa Kalikarenga and so on. Notably, Sudhakar always considered Yogaraj Bhat as his godfather. Rockline Sudhakar's death is indeed a big loss for Sandalwood.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Read more about: rockline sudhakar sugarless
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X