Salaar Auditions: Prashanth Neel Offers An Opportunity To Work With Prabhas; Details Inside

Salaar Auditions

Prashanth Neel informed fans on Twitter that the auditions will be taken for supporting cast in Bengaluru and Chennai. He wrote, "Your time to shine!!!! #SALAARAUDITIONS #Prabhas Update on Namma Bengaluru and chennai auditions will follow soon...... @hombalefilms @VKiragandur."

Auditions’ Details

The auditions will be conducted for all the categories and it has no age limit. It is all set to be held in Hyderabad first. The candidates have to prepare a one minute video act in any language. Notably, the Salaar auditions will take place from 9 am to 6 pm. They are also coming to Bengaluru and Chennai to find new talents.

Prabhas In Salaar

Prabhas will be making his debut in Kannada film industry with Salaar. Notably, the film is the fourth pan-India project announced by Prabhas in 2020. Prabhas' casting received a mixed response from the masses. But Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar welcomed Prabhas ‘with open arms'.

Meaning of Salaar

After the announcement of the film, many were wondering what ‘Salaar' meant. A few days ago, Prashanth Neel revealed the meaning of the title and tweeted, "SALAAR: The right hand man to a king, a general."

About KGF 2

The director is currently busy shooting for the climax scene of KGF 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. It is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.