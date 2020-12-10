Salaar: Prabhas To Romance Disha Patani In Prashanth Neel’s Next?

Disha Patani Opposite Prabhas?

A report published in a leading portal suggests that the makers are considering Bollywood actress Disha Patani for the lead role opposite Prabhas in Salaar. For the unversed, Disha had earlier featured in Tollywood film Loafer opposite Varun Tej. If reports are to be believed, the makers have already approached the diva for the film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Did Disha Miss A Chance To Work With Prabhas?

Talking about Disha Patani, the actress was rumoured to be approached for Prabhas-starrer Saaho. The reports stated that when the makers approached her for the film, she was rude to them. Hence, the makers reportedly dropped her name.

About Salaar Auditions

Director Prashanth Neel recently announced the details of the auditions for Salaar on Twitter. The auditions will be taken in Hyderabad on December 15. While sharing the details on the micro-blogging site, the KGF director wrote, "Your time to shine!!!! #SALAARAUDITIONS #Prabhas Update on Namma Bengaluru and chennai auditions will follow soon...... @hombalefilms @VKiragandur."

About Salaar

Salaar is expected to hit the screens on Christmas 2022. Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy shooting the last schedule of his next film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. Salaar is being produced by KGF's production house Hombale Films. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed by the makers.