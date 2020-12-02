Salaar: Prashanth Neel Trolled By Netizens For Casting Prabhas Instead Of A Sandalwood Star
Director Prashanth Neel recently announced his next film Salaar, starring Tollywood star Prabhas in the lead role. The KGF director took to Twitter and shared the first look of Rebel Star's character from the film. He tweeted, "An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur."
Well, it's indeed delightful news for Prabhas fans as the actor is entering the Kannada film industry with a bang. However, netizens are not happy with the actor's casting in the pan-India film. In the comment section, Twitterati trolled the director and expressed their disappointment for not casting a Sandalwood star instead. Check out the tweets:
"Disappointed with the announcement .... Well, was there no Kannada lead to do this??"
"Why are you going to other industry?"
"@prashanth_neel is like krishnadevaraya, crowned as a king in karnataka but his love and loyalty is always with telugu. Next one with NTR right sir ? You can't break the lang barier because language is not just lang its culture ,heritage of this land. Tata bye bye sir ."
"im not finding any diff you guy's & other ppl who run to other industry after they succed in kannada industry sir. why really why this happen only to kannada cinema.. dejaooooo other industry ppl are least bother about kannada. #dissapointedprashanthneel sir."
Meanwhile, Salaar is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2022. The makers are yet to reveal more information about the film.
