Salaar: Prashanth Neel Trolled By Netizens For Casting Prabhas Instead Of A Sandalwood Star

chethan sharma @chethans22

"Disappointed with the announcement .... Well, was there no Kannada lead to do this??"

LV channels @ChannelsLv

"Why are you going to other industry?"

ವಿನಾಯಕ ಎಸ್ ಎ (VINAYAKA S A) @VinayakaSA3

"@prashanth_neel is like krishnadevaraya, crowned as a king in karnataka but his love and loyalty is always with telugu. Next one with NTR right sir ? You can't break the lang barier because language is not just lang its culture ,heritage of this land. Tata bye bye sir ."

Anil Salian @AnilSalian6

"im not finding any diff you guy's & other ppl who run to other industry after they succed in kannada industry sir. why really why this happen only to kannada cinema.. dejaooooo other industry ppl are least bother about kannada. #dissapointedprashanthneel sir."