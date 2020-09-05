Samyuktha Hegde Threatened By Public In Park; Said They Will Link Her Name In Ongoing Drug Scandal

Comali actress Samyuktha Hegde was reportedly attacked and threatened by a woman and a few men at a public park in Bengaluru. The actress was apparently exercising with her friends in the park located near Agara Lake at HSR Layout in Bengaluru, where she was deemed by a woman for her workout clothes-sports bra and pants and exercising in public. Eventually, a few men joined the lady and threatened they would link her name in the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal.

Samyuktha took to her Instagram handle to share the unfortunate incident live. Captioning 'this is wrong' she said, "Guys please help us. We were doing our loop stuff and now many people have come here. Please see this. They are just trying to gain attention. She tried to hit us. We have video proof of her trying to hit us and this is wrong. He is talking about drugs and stuff which is not true."

Watch The Video Here

The Kirik Party actress went on to say that she and her friends were attacked for wearing the workout clothes. "I was wearing a sports bra and pants and was loop flowing with friends of mine. She came and try to hit us and now they are telling that we are wrong. And now they are talking about drugs just like that. Just because there is a drug scandal controversy in the Kannada industry, they are trying to say in the background that Samyukta is doing drugs and shit. It's Corona time and we are social distancing and this is what they are doing."

In the background, the lady was heard as saying that she would file a case against the actress for not maintaining decency and 'striping' in public.

Unfortunately, the police were seen requesting Samyuktha to sort out the issue. The actress added that the cops were trying to take the woman's side and had also asked the former to leave from the park.

Meanwhile, several netizens and celebrities showered support on social media and appreciated Samyuktha for standing by her point throughout and maintaining dignity towards the women who tried to defame and abuse the talented actress.

