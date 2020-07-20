Sandalwood Actor Hulivana Gangadhar Dies Due To COVID-19

Senior Actor Hulivana Gangadhar breathed his last on July 17 due to COVID-19. As per reports, he was under self-isolation after he showed mild symptoms while he was shooting for a daily soap titled Premaloka. He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after complaining of severe respiratory problems, but succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday.

Hulivana Gangadhar was featured in over 150 stage shows, several Kannada serials and more than 120 films. He was known for his impeccable acting chops in films like Neer Dose (2016), Shabdavedhi (2000), Appu (2002), and Grama Devathe (2001) among other films.

Renowned filmmaker and director TN Seetharam condoled the shocking death of his friend with a long note on Facebook. He wrote, "The death of my friend and a wonderful actor Hulivana Gangadhar is painful. His performance as a lorry driver in Aaspota helped the play gain immense popularity. He was highly appreciated by George Fernandes. He played the role of a politician named Rajanandaswamy in my serial Muktha Muktha."

The post further said, "He was part of 127 stage shows of mine, that eventually made us good friends. Later, he got involved in agriculture in his native, so we rarely got to meet each other. It's been nearly eight years since I saw him. The news of his demise has pained me."

