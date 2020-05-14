Sandalwood Comedian Michael Madhu Passes Away At The Age Of 51

Sandalwood comedian Michael Madhu, who has acted in over 300 films, passed away yesterday on May 14, 2020 (Wednesday) at the age of 51. According to a few media reports, the actor is said to have suddenly collapsed at his residence in Bangalore in the afternoon and was immediately rushed to KIMS hospital. He breathed his last whilst being administered the required treatment at 6.30 pm in the evening.

As soon as the sad news of his untimely and sudden demise was made public, fans and industry members started sending condolences to the talented artist and his family members on social media.

Michael is survived by his wife and two daughters. His final rights have been conducted today by his family. However, his friends and colleagues who are grieving his loss are unable to attend his last rites due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Michael Madhu who was known for unique acting skills and impeccable comic timing made his screen debut in the Shivarajkumar starrer film OM. He is also known for being a part of many hit Kannada movies such as A, AK47, Surya Vamsa, Shh!, Neelambari, Gajanura Gandu to name a few. The comedian has also been a part of all Kashinath films.

For the unversed, Michael Madhu was a huge fan of Michael Jackson and had entered the industry to be a choreographer. He even added Michael to his name for the same reason. However, he soon got the opportunity and became a household name for the acting roles and comedy.

