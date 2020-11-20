Sandalwood Director Shahuraj Shinde Passes Away; Rangamandira Actor Ashu Bedra Mourns

Popular Sandalwood director Shahuraj Shinde passed away on November 19 due to heart attack. He died in his Bengaluru residence. According to Times of India report, people close to the late filmmaker told the daily that Shahuraj had earlier suffered from heart ailments.

The filmmaker was supposed to travel to Mumbai yesterday for the post-production work of his upcoming film. The report states that when he was getting ready at home, he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. Shahuraj Shinde's sudden demise has indeed shocked entire Sandalwood.

He had two films - Champion and Rangamandira, which were supposed to release in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were postponed. Rangamandira actor Ashu Bedra mourned Shahuraj's death on Twitter. He wrote, "ಶಿಂಧೆ ಸರ್ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ , ಬರೀಬೇಕು ಬರೆಯಲು ಯಾಕೋ ಕೇಳ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಈ ಹೊತ್ತು, ಬರೀ ಕಳೆದು ಹೋಗೋದೇ ಆಯಿತು ಈ ವರ್ಷ, ಹತ್ರದವರೇ ಇಲ್ಲ ವಾಗಿದ್ದು ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ಜನರಲ್ಲ ಈ ವರುಷ , ಬೆಳ್ಳಂ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ವ್ಯಾಯಾಮ ಇಲ್ದೆ ಒಂದೇ ಒಂದು ದಿನಾನೂ ಇದ್ದವ್ರಲ್ಲ, ಅದೇ ಇವತ್ತು ಬೆಳ್ಳಂ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತ ಆಯಿತು ಅಂತ ಗೊತ್ತಾದಾಗ. (Shinde sir, may your soul rest in peace, this is not a time to write.)"

Apart from him, music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath tweeted, "Shocked to hear the demise of our director #shahurajshinde who directed movies #snehanapreethina , #champion.... i pray to god to give strength to his family Rip Shinde sir."

Meanwhile, Shahuraj Shinde had directed some popular films like Snehana Preethina and Arjun, starring Darshan in the lead role. Unfortunately, he couldn't see his upcoming films' theatrical release.

May his soul rest in peace!