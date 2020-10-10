Sandalwood Director Vijay Reddy Passes Away At 84

Popular Sandalwood director Vijay Reddy passed away yesterday (October 9) night in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 84. The late veteran filmmaker is survived by his son Tripan Reddy, who confirmed his demise today morning. His demise is indeed a big loss for the Kannada film industry.

Vijay Reddy had directed over 50 films in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Some of his iconic films are Naa Ninna Bidalare, Rangamahal Rahasya, Sanaadi Appanna, Gandhada Gudi and many others. His last directorial venture Karnataka Suputhra (1996) starring Vishnuvardhan, had gained positive reviews from the masses. He made his directorial debut with Rangamahal Rahasya in 1970.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar mourned Vijay Reddy's demise on Twitter. He wrote in Kannada (translated), "Vijay Reddy, who directed father's unforgettable films, Gandhada Gudi, Mayura, Nee Nanna Gellalare and Huliya Haalina Mevu, has passed away. I am lucky that I have acted in Bhakta Prahlada movie directed by him. May his soul rest in peace."

May Vijay Reddy's soul rest in peace!

Also Read : Puneeth Rajkumar Opens Up About Yuvarathnaa, His Favourite Actors & More In A Live Session

Also Read : Puneeth Rajkumar On Theatrical Versus OTT Release: Watching Films In Theatres Will Never Fade