Sandalwood Drug Racket: Ragini Dwivedi And Sanjjanaa Galrani To Stay In Custody For 3 More Days

The ongoing Sandalwood drug racket case investigation has been creating trouble in actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's lives. The Kannada actresses are in CCB custody for their involvement in the infamous Sandalwood drug scandal. Amidst all, Ragini Dwivedi had a bail hearing on Friday, but it was later pushed to Monday. Because of this, Ragini to stay in CCB's custody for three more days.

On the other hand, Sanjjanaa Galrani's five-day custody was ending today (September 12), but now, reportedly her custody has also been extended. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, told Times of India, "Yes, we have got an extension of their custody, as there is a lot of information that needs to be unearthed, which is yet to be done."

The TOI report also suggests that Ragini and Sanjjanaa have not been cooperative in the proceedings. A police source revealed to the daily, "We are doing a lot of investigations based on the evidence that we have collected and there is much more that is needed from them. They have not been forthcoming with information during the inquiry."

Along with the two actresses, CCB has also arrested 12 people in connection with the drug racket. Recently, Ragini Dwivedi's father Rakesh Dwivedi told a leading portal that his daughter has not done anything wrong and whatever is happening to her is unfair.

