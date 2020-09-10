Sandalwood Drug Racket: Ragini Dwivedi’s Father Says, ‘What’s Happening To My Daughter Is Unfair’

Ragini Dwivedi’s Father On The Raid

In an interview with Times of India, Rakesh Dwivedi said that police didn't find any narcotics. Ragini's father said, "Police officers barged into the house, searched every nook and corner and found no narcotics, just a small box of organic cigarettes. The allegations against my daughter are not true. The whole episode seems to be a plot; what's happening to my daughter is unfair."

Rakesh Dwivedi On TV Channels’ Coverage

Ragini Dwivedi's father is deeply hurt with TV channels' insensitive coverage about his daughter. He calls those reports baseless and revealed that someone called Ragini, after which she got upset. While speaking about the call, the actress' father said, "Somebody may be plotting against us. We later realised that someone's ego had been hurt and this drug drama began after that."

Rakesh Dwivedi On Facing Challenges To Meet Ragini

Since Ragini Dwivedi is under custody, her parents have reportedly been facing challenges to meet here. Rakesh said, "Police are passing the buck before allowing me to meet my child." Cops allowed only Ragini's mother to visit her and provide home-made food. While expressing hope for a fair trial, her father said, "Stop firing bullets from my daughter's shoulder. A fair trial is what we're hoping for and things will end peacefully."

Ragini’s Father’s Appeal To Police

Rakesh Dwivedi appealed to the police to not spoil her image with baseless charges. He said that if there is enough evidence, he will support the cops. Ragini's dad further said, "I don't want police to concoct charges. Without getting to the truth, they should not sit on judgement like this."