Sandalwood Drug Racket: Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa Galrani’s Bail Hearing To Be Held On September 25

Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail hearing, which was supposed to happen today (September 24), will now be held tomorrow (September 25). According to reports, NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) special court in Bengaluru has adjourned the hearing after being requested by CCB officials.

For the unversed, CCB arrested Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, earlier this month, for having a connection with the ongoing Sandalwood drug racket case. They were hoping to be out on bail on September 24, but nothing happened. The actresses allegedly had contacts with peddlers and suspected to consume drugs earlier in the parties.

On the other hand, Akul Balaji and Aryann Santhosh appeared in front of the CCB officials after they were issued summons yesterday. The former Bigg Boss Kannada 2 contestants had said that they will cooperate with the CCB officials, and are ready to answer all the questions.

Before entering CCB office, Akul Balaji told media that he will supply all the information that the officials want from him. On the other hand, Aryann Santhosh revealed that he had trusted some of the accused who are currently in custody. He rented out his property to them. Aryann quoted media that he was shocked after learning about their connection with the drug case.

