Sandalwood Drug Racket: Sanjjanaa Galrani Gets Bail On Medical Grounds

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani today (December 11, 2020) in the Sandalwood drug racket case. For the unversed, she was in judicial custody in connection with the infamous drugs case in Sandalwood. According to The News Minute report, the court has granted bail to the Kannada actress on medical grounds.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar issued the bail order to Sanjjanaa Galrani on the condition of executing a bond worth Rs 3 lakh, and two sureties of the same amount. Apart from that, the court has also ordered the actress to cooperate with the investigation by appearing before the police once in a month. Sanjjanaa was in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison for over two months. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested her in September 2020 for procuring and supplying drugs to high-profile parties in Bengaluru.

In November, the court had ordered for a medical checkup from Vanivilas Hospital in the city, after she applied bail for the second time. Apart from Sanjjanaa Galrani, actress Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested by the CCB for her involvement in the drug racket. The court has not yet granted bail to her. Notably, the CCB has so far arrested more than 15 people in connection with the case.

Also Read : Sandalwood Drugs Case: CCB To File Chargesheet After K'taka HC Rejects Bail To Sanjjanaa & Ragini

Also Read : Sandalwood Drug Case: Special Court Rejects Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa Galrani's Bail Pleas