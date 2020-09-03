Sandalwood Drug Racket: Sanjjanaa Galrani’s Assistant Held; Actress Likely To Get Summons By CCB

Popular actress Sanjjanaa Galrani's assistant Rahul has reportedly been arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug racket case in Bangalore. According to a report published in Asianet News, Sanjjanaa has come under CCB's scanner after her assistant was arrested by the officials for their alleged role in supplying drugs in parties.

After Rahul's arrest, Sanjjanaa Galrani likely to get summons by CCB in connection with the drug racket. A few months ago, the actress was in the news for her involvement in a drunken brawl with producer Vandana Jain. Reports were stating that Sanjjanaa had hit Vandana with an alcohol bottle on December 24, 2019. The latter then reportedly filed a complaint against the actress.

However, Sanjjanaa Galrani gave her clarification later and said that Vandana Jain wanted to get her arrested, and spoil her career and image. She shared a long press release and asked people not to believe in rumours. She also thanked Bangalore City police for supporting her.

Apart from Sanjjanaa's assistant, CCB also summoned actress Ragini Dwivedi and her friend Ravi Shankar in connection with the drug racket. They are going to appear at the CCB headquarters today (September 3). For the unversed, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had made shocking revelations about Sandalwood celebs' connection with drug peddlers. The filmmaker has again been asked to come for questioning today by the CCB. Meanwhile, police have reportedly arrested 20 drug peddlers across Bangalore.

