Sandalwood Drug Racket: Suo Moto Case To Be Registered Against Ragini Dwivedi, Says Bangalore CP

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) to file a suo-moto case against actress Ragini Dwivedi in Cottonpet Police Station today (September 4) after questioning her in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket. According to TV9 Kannada report, Kamal Pant, the Police Commissioner of Bangalore, informed media that a suo moto case will be registered against the Sandalwood actress.

Today, the CCB conducted a raid at Ragini Dwivedi's house in Bangalore after taking orders from the court. Apparently, the actress was supposed to appear before the CCB for questioning yesterday, but couldn't make it and asked her lawyers to present her case. Later, she confirmed that she will be appear for questioning on Monday. But as per India Today report, Ragini changed her mobile phone yesterday night. Hence, the CCB raided her house today and took her to the Headquarters for further questioning.

While updating about Ragini Dwivedi, CP of Bangalore told the media, "She is currently being questioned. That's the status for now. We can't reveal more. The case is under investigation and two people (Ravi Shankar and Rahul) have been arrested."

More details awaited.

