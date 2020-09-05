Sandalwood Drug Scandal: After Ragini Dwivedi, Celebrity Party Planner Viren Khanna Arrested

After Ragini Dwivedi, the popular Kannada actress, Bengaluru celebrity party planner Viren Khanna has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case. Khanna was arrested on Friday (September 4, 2020) in Delhi.

According to The News Minute, Viren Khanna was in Delhi for the last few days and a CCB team travelled there to arrest him. They have taken him into police custody for four days.

Meanwhile, a team of crime branch investigation officers had reached actress Ragini's residence at Yelahanka, Bengaluru at 6 AM in the morning, with the search warrant issued by the court. According to the reports, Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the investigation team, after they took some important materials in custody from her residence.

According to the sources, Ragini Dwivedi was initially not cooperating with the interrogation, stating that she is being targetted by the police for being a friend of another accused, Ravi Shankar.

To the unversed, Ragini was summoned by the Central Crime Branch on Thursday (September 3, 2020), for investigation. The actress failed to do so, and the CCB team decided to go ahead with the raid. The sources suggest that the mobiles and gadgets used by the actress have been seized by the team. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

Regarding the case, the Joint Commissioner of Crime Sandeep Patil told a leading portal, "This is a big network of drugs peddling and consumption. There are people like Viren Khanna who organise these high end parties and give a platform for drug consumption. Then there are celebrities and others who go there and consume drugs like the film actress. Then there are drug suppliers like Ravi and Rahul (already arrested) who supply the drugs bought through other drug peddlers, mostly foreigners. We will be arresting all the accused involved in the 3 areas that is organizing parties, consumption and peddling."

