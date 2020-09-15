Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Diganth And Aindrita Ray Get Notice To Appear Before CCB Tomorrow

In a new development in the infamous Sandalwood drug scandal, actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray have been issued notice to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB). According to ANI, notice has been served to the Kannada actors to appear at 11 am tomorrow.

The tweet read, "Notice issues to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray to appear before Central Crime Branch at 11 am tomorrow: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, CCB #Karnataka."

It is to be noted that Aindrita Ray's name had recently made it to the headlines when a video surfaced on the internet wherein she was seen inviting people to Bally Casino's Eid party. She was a special guest for the event. The Parijatha actress later clarified through a few interviews that she had no connection with the casino and had done the video only at the request of a film's marketing team. Though there are speculations that the two actors are summoned to be questioned regarding the ongoing Sandalwood drug racket, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, along with 14 others have been named on an FIR, registered by the CCB, accusing them of procuring, consuming and distributing banned drugs at high-end events.

