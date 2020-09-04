Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi Arrested By The Crime Branch

Ragini Dwivedi, the popular Kannada actress has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, upon the Sandalwood drug case. As per the reports, Ragini Dwivedi was arrested after the crime branch conducted a raid at her residence and questioned her for over 3 hours, on Friday (September 4, 2020).

Reportedly, a team of crime branch investigation officers had reached the actress's residence at Yelahanka, Bengaluru at 6 AM in the morning, with the search warrant issued by the court. According to the reports, Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the investigation team, after they took some important materials in custody from her residence.

According to the sources, Ragini Dwivedi was initially not cooperating with the interrogation, stating that she is being targetted by the police for being a friend of another accused, Ravi Shankar. As per the latest reports, another accused named Viren Khanna has also been arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug scandal.