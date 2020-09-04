    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi Arrested By The Crime Branch

      By
      |

      Ragini Dwivedi, the popular Kannada actress has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, upon the Sandalwood drug case. As per the reports, Ragini Dwivedi was arrested after the crime branch conducted a raid at her residence and questioned her for over 3 hours, on Friday (September 4, 2020).

      Reportedly, a team of crime branch investigation officers had reached the actress's residence at Yelahanka, Bengaluru at 6 AM in the morning, with the search warrant issued by the court. According to the reports, Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the investigation team, after they took some important materials in custody from her residence.

      Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi Arrested By The Crime Branch | Ragini Dwivedi Arrested On Sandalwood Drug Case

      According to the sources, Ragini Dwivedi was initially not cooperating with the interrogation, stating that she is being targetted by the police for being a friend of another accused, Ravi Shankar. As per the latest reports, another accused named Viren Khanna has also been arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug scandal.

      Read more about: sandalwood ragini dwivedi
      Story first published: Friday, September 4, 2020, 21:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X