Sandalwood Star Darshan Hospitalised In Mysuru Following Acute Abdominal Pain

Challenging star Darshan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated action extravaganza Roberrt. Just a day after he unveiled the first song from the film titled Ba Ba Ba Na Ready, D boss is said to have suffered from acute gastritis. The actor has been admitted and is currently being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru, Karnataka

An official statement has been released by the Columbia Asia Hospital giving the concerned fans and well-wishers an update about his health. The statement read, "We confirm that Mr. Darshan is admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital Mysore for acute abdomen pain. He is under observation under the care of Dr. Anoop Alva, consultant gastroenterologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Mysore. Necessary investigations are being carried out and currently, he is stable."

Roberrt produced Sandesh too shared more details about the star’s health condition. He revealed, “Darshan is suffering from gastritis. He was in Mysuru to visit his horses at his stud farm as he wasn’t busy with his shooting for the past 3 days. During this course, a severe pain shot up his abdomen and he was taken to the hospital. He underwent a body check-up including his kidney, heart and wounded hand. All his reports are normal. He will be discharged soon.” (sic)

With the nation currently being gripped by the coronavirus scare, Darshan’s fans were in for a rude shock when the actor’s hospitalization news broke out. But now, it's safe to say that there is nothing to panic as Darshan is doing well and will be out of the hospital soon.

