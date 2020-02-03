Shine Shetty Lifts The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Trophy, Kuri Prathap Comes In Second Place

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was held last night on February 2. Shine Shetty emerged as the winner of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. Kuri Prathap ended up as the first runner-up, while Vasuki Vaibhav came in third place.

The gala event was filled with fun, entertainment, and emotions. Host Sudeep entered the BB house to personally escort the top two finalists. The family members of the finalists and all the ex-housemates of the season were present on the big night. Most of the housemates were seen rooting for Shine to lift the trophy.

On Sudeep’s announcement of the winner, an overwhelmed Shine thanked Bigg Boss, Sudeep, Colors Kannada, his family and all his supporters who voted for him. Shine received 50 lakh rupees cash prize along with additional prize money of 10 lakhs from show sponsor 7up. He also took home a car.

For the uninitiated, Shine was always perceived as a strong player from day one. His performance and dedication in all the tasks were next to none. He managed to wow the audiences with his exemplary conduct whilst emerging as one of the top entertainers in the house. Hence, his victory bought a lot of cheer and happiness to all the avid viewers and fans of the show.

The season 7 of the show witnessed a total of 20 contestants enter the glasshouse with just five participants making it to the finale. The finale extravaganza was aired over the weekend with Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika Das being evicted on Saturday. However, all the finalists were lauded of Bigg Boss for their feat of surviving till the end. But in the last lap, Shine managed to lift the coveted trophy.

