      Shine Shetty To Play An Important Role In Rishab Shetty’s Directorial Titled Rudraprayag

      Kirik Party fame Rishab Shetty is putting together his next directorial venture, Rudraprayag with Anant Nag in the lead role. Produced by Jayanna Films, the project will now have Bigg Boss Season 7 winner, actor Shine Shetty in an important role.

      A source close to the development has revealed that Rishab had many different names for the part but found Shine Shetty to be the perfect fit for the role. However, an official announcement regarding his casting will only take place once the film goes on floors.

      Meanwhile, a few media reports also suggest that the TV star has also been approached for a web series that will be helmed by Rahu Sukirana, but on confirmation about the same has happened as of now.

      Rudraprayag is actor-producer Rishab Shetty’s fourth venture as a director. The shooting of VFX heavy film was initially set to commence in the first week of March, but got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide. Initially, the cast and crew were supposed to travel to Belagavi for 80 percent of the shooting while the remaining portions were planned to be shot at Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.

      The story for Rudraprayag has been penned by Rishab himself, while the dialogues have been rendered by Sripad Joshi and Trilok Trivikrama respectively. The makers have onboarded music director Ajanessh Lokanath and cinematographer Aravind Kashyap for the movie.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
