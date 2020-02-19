Shivarajkumar Completes 34 Years In The Film Industry; Opens Up About His Journey

Century star Shivarajkumar has completed 34 years as an actor today on February 19. The Sandalwood actor first faced the camera on this date for his debut film Anand. In a recent interview with the new Indian Express, the Hatrick hero opened up about his journey whilst launching his 123rd project, RDX directed by Ravi Arasu on Wednesday.

Speaking about RDX, Shivanna said, “It is a promising project and I am glad to be getting associated with a good team. I hope that I go through the same kind of experience that I had when I did Anand. With years of experience, I am looking towards doing more quality films and the ones that are more message-oriented.”

The Kannada superstar also recalled his experience working on his debut film and shared “Will I be able to do it, and how I am going to appear, were the questions in my mind, I remember. Thank God, the first dialogue 'nan hesaru Anand’ was delivered by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, and it started on a positive note. I was a little emotional when everybody clapped and was excited when I overheard somebody telling me that I looked handsome. It was a memorable day and experience.” (sic)

He went on to add, “Technically, we have come far, and we have raised the bar. But somehow I don’t see the freedom that we had during those times. Today, there are some kinds of restrictions in terms of the work atmosphere. But it is for the betterment of our industry if it helps the audience accept the film. At that time, everything looked new, but over 34 years those things may have started to look cliched for the cine-goners. So everything should be handled cleverly today.”

