Shivarajkumar Fans Oppose Kangana Ranaut Being Facilitated With Padma Shri Award

It was recently announced that Bollywood celebrities Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, and Ekta Kapoor have been conferred with the Padma Shri award. However, actress Kangana Ranaut being awarded the State honour has not gone down well with the fans of Century Star Shivarajkumar.

They are of the opinion that the senior superstar of Sandalwood deserved the award before Kangana as he has been a part of the movie industry for a longer period of time. They have also accused the government of discrimination against the Kannada film industry.

A fan club called Dr. Shivarajkumar Yuva Sene group is furious with the Padma Shri snub for the lifetime contribution of an artist like Shivarajkumar. They even requested the fans of all the Kannada actors to band together and raise their voice against the step-motherly treatment meted out to southern actors.

A fan tweeted and reminded everyone that Shivarajkumar has acted for more than 35 years and in over 120 movies whereas Bollywood actress Kangana has a filmography of around 30 odd films. He questioned and wondered on what basis was Shivanna deprived of the Padma honour.

In other related news, director Simple Suni also took to social media to express his displeasure over not giving the award to veteran actor Anant Nag who has been part of the industry for many debates.

The voices of dissent are only growing by the hour. Fans from all over the state have gone online to call out the Central government whist also requesting them to end such discrimination. They want all artists irrespective of language and medium to be treated equally. They also hope to see Shivarajkumar and other talented Kannada film actors being bestowed with the prestigious state honour next year.

