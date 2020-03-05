Shivarajkumar Is Gearing Up For The Release Of His Next Film Drona, To Release On March 6

Century star Shivarajkumar will soon be seen in the role of a Physics teacher of a government school in his upcoming film, Drona. Directed by Pramod Chakravarthy, the highly anticipated film is all set to hit the silver screens on March 6. In a recent interview, Shivanna opened up about the film, his role, and experience collaborating with his Sugreeva director.

Shivarajkumar said, “The teacher in Drona wears the watch on the right hand, and not on the left. This, only to prove he is right in everything. The character is very unique. He likes to look handsome and stylish because he believes that if he is perfect and neat, it will also influence his surroundings. It’s all done in an entertaining manner.”

Speaking about the film’s title, he went on to add, “The title Drona takes reference from Dronacharya and Mahabharatha. “War is just not meant to be between two groups, rivals or a gang of soldiers. War is something we do face in our daily lives -- whether at school or the workplace. Dronacharya or Guru Drona, who is a master of archery. The film discusses its importance among students. The director has tried to explains the actions of Drona in parts.”

On being quizzed about his equation with director Pramod Chakravarthy, the actor replied, “Pramod is a close friend of mine, and we committed to working together for a project. After Sugreeva, I insisted he take up a lighter subject instead of action, and he has made an honest attempt. Now, it all depends on how the audience receives it.”

The music for Drona has been composed by Ram Krish and features Iniya as the female lead in the film. The movie also stars Rangayana Raghu in a pivotal role.

