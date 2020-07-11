    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shivarajkumar Requests His Fans To Send Him Birthday Wishes From Their Homes

      By
      |

      Shivarajkumar who will soon be celebrating his 58th birthday on July 12, plans on keeping a low profile this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Century Star has also requested his ardent fans to do the same whilst expressing his disappointment of not meeting them this time due to safety concerns.

      Shivanna told TNIE, “This year, my birthday celebrations will be of a different kind. First comes health, because that’s wealth to them, and their family. I have a special responsibility when it comes to my fans, and their well being. So, I have decided to go with a low profile celebration, and away from my house. I have also requested them through a video message, that this situation has led us to maintain social distancing. They should not take any kind of initiative in coming and meeting me. I have urged them to send me wishes sitting right in their homes.”

      Shivarajkumar

      He went on to add, “I have already received a lot of gifts from fans, including a special song. Their affection towards cannot be gauged and priceless. Equal gratitude for the love and affection I get from industry people. At this moment, it’s only prayers from my end, that everybody’s life should come back to normal.”

      On being quizzed about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the actor replied, “Pandemic is something, which has decided to stay for a little longer, but it is something, which we should not fear about, and we have to face it. Work should go on, as it is a question of survival for a lot of people. However, from our end, we should take precautionary steps.”

      ALSO READ: Makers Of Bhajarangi 2 Plan On Surprising Shivarajkumar Fans With A Special Video On His Birthday

      ALSO READ: Kannada Movies 2020 Half-Yearly Report: Love Mocktail, Mayabazar 2016 Top The List

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 21:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X