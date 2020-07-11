Shivarajkumar Requests His Fans To Send Him Birthday Wishes From Their Homes

Shivarajkumar who will soon be celebrating his 58th birthday on July 12, plans on keeping a low profile this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Century Star has also requested his ardent fans to do the same whilst expressing his disappointment of not meeting them this time due to safety concerns.

Shivanna told TNIE, “This year, my birthday celebrations will be of a different kind. First comes health, because that’s wealth to them, and their family. I have a special responsibility when it comes to my fans, and their well being. So, I have decided to go with a low profile celebration, and away from my house. I have also requested them through a video message, that this situation has led us to maintain social distancing. They should not take any kind of initiative in coming and meeting me. I have urged them to send me wishes sitting right in their homes.”

He went on to add, “I have already received a lot of gifts from fans, including a special song. Their affection towards cannot be gauged and priceless. Equal gratitude for the love and affection I get from industry people. At this moment, it’s only prayers from my end, that everybody’s life should come back to normal.”

On being quizzed about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the actor replied, “Pandemic is something, which has decided to stay for a little longer, but it is something, which we should not fear about, and we have to face it. Work should go on, as it is a question of survival for a lot of people. However, from our end, we should take precautionary steps.”

ALSO READ: Makers Of Bhajarangi 2 Plan On Surprising Shivarajkumar Fans With A Special Video On His Birthday

ALSO READ: Kannada Movies 2020 Half-Yearly Report: Love Mocktail, Mayabazar 2016 Top The List