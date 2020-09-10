Shivarajkumar’s Fans Adopt 35 Animals From Mysuru Zoo After The Actor Adopted An Elephant!

Not too long ago, actor Shivarajkumar adopted an Asiatic elephant named Parvati from the Mysuru zoo. He had donated an amount of Rs 75,000 for a period of one year for the maintenance of the animal. Well now, his fans have followed the actor's footsteps as they too have adopted animals from the same zoo.

As per reports, Shivarajkumar fans have adopted 35 animals including rhesus macaque, horned deer, peacocks and mandarin ducks from the Mysuru zoo, and have donated Rs 89,000 for a year. The netizens who are impressed with the special gesture praised the fans for their unique tribute to the actor.

The Animal Husbandry Board and Mysuru Zoo authority too thanked and appreciated the fans for their contribution towards the noble cause. Let us tell us that the 'Adoption of Animal' Scheme at Mysuru Zoo has completed its 20 years recently. The scheme indeed attracted the attention of the people to come forward to donate and be a part of the celebrated initiative. The scheme came as a breath of fresh air for the zoo authorities, as it was closed for a long period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. As per reports, around 4,600 people have adopted 5,895 animals and birds from the zoo.

Recently, actor Dhanveerah made it to the headlines as he adopted a black panther for one year by making a payment of Rs 35,000. Notably, other Sandalwood actors like Darshan, Devaraj and, Chikkanna are also a part of the scheme.

