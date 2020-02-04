Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2 Release Postponed Due To The Recent Fire Mishap On Set

The highly anticipated Sandalwood film, Bhajarangi 2 directed by Harsha and starring Shivarajkumar, was initially all set to hit the silver screens this summer. But the makers have now officially decided to postpone its release date owing to the fire accident that took place on sets on January 16. The cast and crew will now resume the shoot of the film from February 15.

Speaking about the same director Harsha stated, “The shooting of the commercial entertainer had to be completed by January, and the film was scheduled to have a summer release. It has now been delayed.”

He went on to add, “They took 26 days when they created it the first time. Now, they may take less time, as the metal frames are not damaged, and we have retained them. This will help them speed up the job. We are making sure we have a fire engine throughout the schedule. We are taking all kinds of measures to safeguard the property as well as the people who will participate in the shoot.”

The team had completed around 80 percent of the schedule when the incident took place at Mohan B Kere studio in Bengaluru. The makers will wrap the movie with a four-day overseas schedule. Although, they are yet to finalize the location for the same.

The highly anticipated Kannada film will mark century star Shivarajkumar’s third collaboration with director Harsha. Produced by Jayanna Combines, Bhajarangi 2 also features Bhavana as the female lead opposite Shivanna. The music for the movie has been composed by Arjun Janya.

In the meantime, Shivarajkumar is also set to commence the shoot of his next film titled RDX. The movie is directed by Ravi Arasu and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

ALSO READ: Major Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2

ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar Announces His Next Film With Director Ravi Arasu Titled RDX