    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2 Second Look Poster Released

      By
      |

      The makers of Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2 has released a second look poster on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie has been directed by Harsha. Produced by Jayanna Combines, the mass entertainer is all set to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2020.

      Ever since the project was announced, Bhajarangi 2 has built up a lot of excitement and frenzy amongst Shivanna fans. The new poster sees a menacing look Shivarajkumar with a sketch of an angry Shiva being worshipped by Chanakya. The director stated that the poster signifies prayers for freedom and a search for someone. The poster has been receiving a lot of praise and applause from the audiences.

      Shivarajkumar

      The project is said to boast of a highly original concept and an untold story. The movie is all set to present the Century star of Sandalwood in a never before seen avatar. The film’s title has been derived from Harsha and Shivarajkumar’s previous hit. Bhajarangi 2 will see the Sandalwood superstar collaborating with Jayanna Combines for the fourth project in a row.

      The movie stars Bhavana as the female lead opposite Shivarajkumar. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography has been rendered by J Swamy and the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar.

      The team is currently busy shooting for the film at a brisk pace along with the climax sequence in Bengaluru. The schedule contains 26 more days of the shoot but the director has simultaneously commenced the post-production work. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar also happened to recently announce his next movie with director Ravi Arasu titled RDX.

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar Announces His Next Film With Director Ravi Arasu Titled RDX

      ALSO READ: Superstar Shivarajkumar To Launch The Audio Of Duniya Vijay Starrer Salaga

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue