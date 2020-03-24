Shivarajkumar To Star In Debut Director Ram Dhulipudi’s Upcoming Film

Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar is all set to star in Telugu screenplay writer and executive producer Ram Dhulipudi’s upcoming film. Ram, in a recent interview with cinema express opened up about his maiden Kannada venture as a director.

He said, “Shivarajkumar will be seen in a role that has saint-like characteristics. The film is an emotional love story with a dash of action and will be shot across the picturesque locales of Kashmir, Chikmagalur, and the US. The principal photography will commence in September. Currently, we are looking for a suitable actor for the female lead.” (sic)

Shivanna is said to be mighty impressed with the script narration of the film. Produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi, and Narala Srinivas Reddy, the yet-untitled project will have Ravi Kumar Sana’s cinematography. The team is currently busy with the pre-production work and plan on releasing the film in February next year.

In the meantime, the century star is busy completing his highly anticipated film, Bhajarangi 2. The Sandalwood biggie is said to boast of a highly original concept and an untold story. The film is being directed by Harsha and stars Bhavana as the female lead. Produced by Jayanna Combines, the music for the movie has been composed by Arjun Janya while the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar.

