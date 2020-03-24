    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shivarajkumar To Star In Debut Director Ram Dhulipudi’s Upcoming Film

      By
      |

      Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar is all set to star in Telugu screenplay writer and executive producer Ram Dhulipudi’s upcoming film. Ram, in a recent interview with cinema express opened up about his maiden Kannada venture as a director.

      He said, “Shivarajkumar will be seen in a role that has saint-like characteristics. The film is an emotional love story with a dash of action and will be shot across the picturesque locales of Kashmir, Chikmagalur, and the US. The principal photography will commence in September. Currently, we are looking for a suitable actor for the female lead.” (sic)

      Shivarajkumar

      Shivanna is said to be mighty impressed with the script narration of the film. Produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi, and Narala Srinivas Reddy, the yet-untitled project will have Ravi Kumar Sana’s cinematography. The team is currently busy with the pre-production work and plan on releasing the film in February next year.

      In the meantime, the century star is busy completing his highly anticipated film, Bhajarangi 2. The Sandalwood biggie is said to boast of a highly original concept and an untold story. The film is being directed by Harsha and stars Bhavana as the female lead. Produced by Jayanna Combines, the music for the movie has been composed by Arjun Janya while the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar.

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar To Star In The Kannada Remake Of Kaithi, Fans Express Displeasure!

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar’s 125th Film Bhairathi Ranagal To Be Helmed By Director Narthan

      Read more about: shivarajkumar ram dhulipudi
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 22:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X