Shivarajkumar To Star In Vijay Milton’s Directorial Alongside Tagaru Co-Star Dhananjay

Superstar Shivarajkumar has announced his latest film with director Vijay Milton and Tagaru co-star Dhananjay. The yet-untitled film will be the Century Star’s 124th outing at the box office.

For the uninitiated, Shivanna is currently shooting for his 122nd film, Bhajarangi 2. This will be followed by Ravi Arasu’s next titled RDX. The actor has already greenlit and announced that his 125th movie will be Bhairathi Ranagal. The special film will be produced by the actor himself under his banner Sri Muthu Creations and will be directed by Narthan.

On the other hand, director Vijay Milton is currently busy completing the cinematography of Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru. He is simultaneously said to be working on his big collaboration with Shivarajkumar. The Sandalwood biggie will also see Shivanna and Dhananjay getting back together as the hero and the antagonist. The duo who shares a good rapport was previously seen in Suri’s Tagaru. Vijay’s movie is said to star another hero, who is yet to be finalized by the team.

It must be recalled that Vijay Milton has helmed a number of critically-acclaimed films in Tamil including Goli Soda, 10 Endrathukulla, Kadugu and Goli Soda 2. His collaboration with the century star will mark his directorial debut in Kannada.

On the work front, Shivarajkumar will next be seen on screen in Bhajarangi 2. The movie also stars Bhavana as the female lead. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography has been rendered by J Swamy while the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar. The makers recently released a second look poster on the movie on Makara Sankranti to a thunderous response by the audiences on social media.

