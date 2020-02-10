    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shivarajkumar To Star In Vijay Milton’s Directorial Alongside Tagaru Co-Star Dhananjay

      By
      |

      Superstar Shivarajkumar has announced his latest film with director Vijay Milton and Tagaru co-star Dhananjay. The yet-untitled film will be the Century Star’s 124th outing at the box office.

      For the uninitiated, Shivanna is currently shooting for his 122nd film, Bhajarangi 2. This will be followed by Ravi Arasu’s next titled RDX. The actor has already greenlit and announced that his 125th movie will be Bhairathi Ranagal. The special film will be produced by the actor himself under his banner Sri Muthu Creations and will be directed by Narthan.

      Shivarajkumar

      On the other hand, director Vijay Milton is currently busy completing the cinematography of Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru. He is simultaneously said to be working on his big collaboration with Shivarajkumar. The Sandalwood biggie will also see Shivanna and Dhananjay getting back together as the hero and the antagonist. The duo who shares a good rapport was previously seen in Suri’s Tagaru. Vijay’s movie is said to star another hero, who is yet to be finalized by the team.

      It must be recalled that Vijay Milton has helmed a number of critically-acclaimed films in Tamil including Goli Soda, 10 Endrathukulla, Kadugu and Goli Soda 2. His collaboration with the century star will mark his directorial debut in Kannada.

      On the work front, Shivarajkumar will next be seen on screen in Bhajarangi 2. The movie also stars Bhavana as the female lead. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography has been rendered by J Swamy while the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar. The makers recently released a second look poster on the movie on Makara Sankranti to a thunderous response by the audiences on social media.

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2 Release Postponed Due To The Recent Fire Mishap On Set

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar Fans Oppose Kangana Ranaut Being Facilitated With Padma Shri Award

      Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 17:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X