      Shivarajkumar’s 125th Film Bhairathi Ranagal To Be Helmed By Director Narthan

      Superstar Shivarajkumar has a special film planned for his fans that will mark his 125th outing on the silver screen. The movie is a spin-off based on the 2017 hit Mufti directed by Narthan and is titled Bhairathi Ranagal.

      For the uninitiated, the century star played the iconic role of Bhairathi Ranagal in Mufti. The Sandalwood blockbuster was produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra under the banner Jayanna Combines. The neo-noir action crime thriller film also starred Srimurali, Shanvi Srivastava, Madhu Guruswamy and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles.

      Shivarajkumar

      The new film is said to take the story of the character forward. The team had announced a while back that they would be collaborating again for the spin-off. And now, it’s been confirmed by the makers that the special venture will be Shivarajkumar’s landmark 125th film. The pre-production work on Bhairathi Ranagal has already commenced.

      In the meantime, Shivanna is currently busy wrapping up Bhajarangi 2. Directed by Harsha, Bhajarangi 2 is gearing up for an April release this year. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie also stars Bhavana as the female lead opposite Shivarajkumar. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography has been rendered by J Swamy while the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar.

      The makers recently released a second look poster on the movie on Makara Sankranti to a thunderous response by the audiences on social media. Apart from Bhajarangi 2 and Bhairathi Ranagal, the star has also announced that he would be collaborating with director Ravi Arasu for a movie titled RDX.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 20:36 [IST]
