Sonu Gowda Joins The Cast Of Sathish Ninasam And Shraddha Srinath Starrer Godhra

The upcoming Kannada film Godhra starring Sathish Ninasam and Shraddha Srinath has been in the making for quite some time now. And now, according to the latest reports, the movie is swiftly headed towards the finish line. The team is said to film the intro song next month, which would officially mark the culmination of the shoot.

Directed by debutant Nandish, the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie comprises of a large ensemble cast of talented actors. The latest one to join the ever-growing list is none other than Sonu Gowda. The young actress is said to play an important role in the film. However, the details of her role are yet to be shared by the makers.

The music for Godhra has been composed by Judah Sandy and Karthik whilst the cinematography has been rendered by Sashi Kumar. An official release date is yet to be announced by the producers. The gritty drama has been canned at various locations in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Malaysia.

On the work front, Sonu Gowda was last seen on screen in Sathish Ninasam’s Chambal. The actress will soon be seen alongside Puneeth Rajkumar in Santosh Anandram’s YuvaRathnaa that’s scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 3.

On the other hand, Satish Ninasam’s last film release was Brahmachari opposite Aditi Prabhu Deva. The talented actor is currently busy with a slew of projects including My Name Is Siddegowda, Vaitarani, and Parimala Lodge needing his attention.

