Soundarya's Death Anniversary: Director Reveals She Wanted To Quit Acting As She Was Pregnant!
Popular actress Soundarya, who predominantly worked in Telugu and Kannada films, passed away on April 17, 2004 in an unfortunate plane crash that happened in Jakkur, Bangalore. The news of her death came as a shocker to the entire nation. Today (April 17), it has been 16 years since the actress passed away. She was accompanied by her producer-brother Amarnath, who also lost his life with her. Fans were extremely hurt by her demise as she was apparently pregnant at the time of death. In 2019, during the audio launch of his new film Thundgan, the Tamil director, RV Udayakumar had revealed that Soundarya had called him and said that Kannada remake of Chandramukhi is her last film as she was expecting. Unfortunately, the day after her call, the beautiful actress passed away.
Soundarya Wanted To Quit Acting As She Was Pregnant
In an old interview with Keralakaumudi, Udayakumar said, "After doing the Kannada remake of Chandramukhi, she called me. She told me that it would be her last film and she was two-month-old pregnant. That day she talked to me and wife over the phone for about one hour but, the next day I came to know about her death only when I saw TV." -(sic)
RV Udayakumar’s Bonding With Soundarya
In the interview, the director had revealed that Soundarya used to call him brother, but initially he didn't like it and had asked her to call 'sir' in front of others. But later, since he started treating her as his sister, she started calling him 'anna (brother)' again.
Soundarya Shared Special Affection Towards Him
Udaykumar also said that Soundarya had special affection towards him and she even had invited him for her marriage. He added that he couldn't go due to some inconvenience.
Udayakumar Says…
"I went to her house and saw a beautiful house. When I entered the house, I was startled to see a big photo of mine hanging on a wall there. I could not control my tears," he said.
Soundarya’s Films
Soundarya had also acted in Malayalam films like ilichundan Mampazham and Yathrakkarude Shraddhaykku and Bollywood film Sooryavansham opposite Amitabh Bachchan.
