SP Balasubrahmanyam To Sing A Special Track For Puneeth Rajkumar’s Maya Bazaar

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is all set to lend his voice for a special song in Puneeth Rajkumar’s production venture Maya Bazaar. The Power star of Sandalwood will feature in a cameo appearance in the song.

The special number will be choreographed by Harsha A. Puneeth is set to have taken some time off his busy schedule to shoot for the sequence. For the uninitiated, Maya Bazaar is the second movie being bankrolled by the actor under his banner, PRK Productions.

The highly anticipated Kannada film stars Raj B Shetty in the titular role alongside Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles. The actor-producer has decided to acquire the music rights of Dhananjay starrer Popcorn Monkey Tiger under his production house.

On the work front, Puneeth will next be seen on the silver screens in Yuvarathnaa. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie comes with the tagline 'Power of Youth’. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie will mark the Kannada film debut of actress Sayyesha as the female lead opposite Appu. Yuvarathnaa also stars Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Dhananjay in pivotal roles. The music for the family entertainer has been composed by S Thaman.

Puneeth Rajkumar recently announced his next movie titled James. The film is being directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. The team commenced shooting for the movie on January 19.

