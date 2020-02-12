Spotted Together! Yash And Raveena Tandon Commence Shooting For KGF: Chapter 2 In Style

A few days ago, it was confirmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel that actress Raveena Tandon has joined the team and will soon commence shooting for her portions. And now, the first picture of the actress from the set was shared by leading man Yash himself.

Yash took to social media to welcome Raveena on board and wrote, “Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky's territory.. but Raveena Ma'am is definitely more than welcome to Yash's hometown!! It's a pleasure having you onboard ma'am !! Let's have a blast” (sic)

Raveena too shared a stylish video with the Rocking star and wrote, “When looks can kill.. the “death warrant” has been signed on Rocky..#kgfchapter2 #RamikaSen #rockykgf @hombalefilms @prashant_neel @thenameisyash @duttsanjay #hotnhappening”

For the uninitiated, Raveena will be seen in the role of a cop named Ramika Sen. In a recent interview, the actress also opened up about shooting in Mysuru for KGF. Raveena said, “Mysuru reminds me of the old Bangalore of the '80s and '90s. I have travelled to Mysuru many times, as some of my dear friends live in the city, and I am very familiar with this place,” says the actor, adding that she also loves travelling to Nagarhole and Kabini. I love going to the forest, and I think I will make that trip again before I head back to Mumbai. I always felt that the people of Mysuru are really lucky. I hope it doesn’t turn out to be what Bengaluru is today.”

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will also see Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in the role of the main antagonist, Adheera along with Sreenidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is all set to release in the latter half of 2020.

