      Sudeep And Darshan Starrers Kotigobba 3 And Roberrt To Clash At The Box Office In April?

      The month of April is turning out to be a busy one for the Kannada film industry. A slew of big-ticket projects will hit the marquee including Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 and Darshan’s Roberrt. And now, according to a few media reports, the two movies are eyeing the same release date of April 9.

      The biggest stars of Sandalwood colliding at the box-office clash is already creating ripples in the trade circuits. For the uninitiated, the fans of both the superstars are known to regularly lock horns on social media. Not just that, it is also being speculated that the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa may also be interested in the coveted April 9, Good Friday weekend date.

      Darshan

      All in all, it will be interesting to see if the box office clash between Sudeep And Darshan does come true. However, an official confirmation regarding the release dates is yet to come through from the maker's end.

      Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3 is being helmed by debutant director Shiva Karthik. The highly anticipated sequel went on floors in June 2018 and has been shot in a number of exotic locations in Serbia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. It also features Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the female leads along with Aftab Shivdasani, Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar in pivotal roles.

      On the other hand, Roberrt has been directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda. The film stars Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio as the three female leads opposite Darshan. The dialogues of the film have been penned by Chandramouli and K L Rajasekhar and the music has been composed by Arjun Janya.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 17:44 [IST]
