Sudeep Sports His Signature Look In The Latest Still From A Song Of Kotigobba 3

Kiccha Sudeep has commenced the New Year with his next film Kotigobba 3. The actor recently shot for a song sporting his signature look in Bengaluru. The highly anticipated sequel is heading towards its final stages of the shooting process. the latest still from the set features Sudeep in his against a colorful backdrop. The makers are now left with one more song sequence to be shot before officially wrapping up the film.

However, the makers have already commenced the post-production work and plan on starting with the dubbing process next week. The franchise took off from the yesteryear classic Kotigobba starring Vishvuvardhan followed it with Kotigobba 2 that released in 2016. The third installment of the Kotigobba franchise has been penned by Sudeep himself. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie has been directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu. The movie has been shot in a number of exotic locations, including Serbia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The action entertainer also stars Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha Das, Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. Although its predecessor Kotigobba 2 was made in both Kannada and Tamil, the makers of Kotigobba 3 have decided to go with only the Kannada release. The movie, in all likelihood, will release in the summer of 2020. However, an official announcement regarding the same has not yet been made by the team.

