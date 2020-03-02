Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 Avoids Box Office Clash With Darshan’s Roberrt, To Release On May 1?

Sudeep, who is currently busy shooting for Phantom is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated next Kotigobba 3. The teaser of the action entertainer has lived up to the expectations of the fans and has generated an enormous amount of buzz in the trade circuit.

It was early speculated that the Sandalwood biggie would clash at the box office with Darshan starrer Roberrt on April 9. But now, a source close to the team has revealed that the release date of the film has been pushed further ahead. The ongoing post-production work of the film is taking longer than expected and is being cited as the primary reason for the postponement.

The latest media reports suggest that Kotigobba 3, in all likelihood, will now hit the silver screens on May 1. The date holds a special place in Kiccha’s career as his previous super hit film Maanikya too hit the marquee on the International Labour Day holiday. However, an official confirmation about the same is being awaited from the producer’s end.

The movie is said to be a revenge drama that’s been penned by Sudeep himself. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya and features Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the female leads. Directed by Shiva Karthik, Kotigobba 3 also marks the Sandalwood debut of Bollywood actor Aftan Shivdasani.

