    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 Avoids Box Office Clash With Darshan’s Roberrt, To Release On May 1?

      By
      |

      Sudeep, who is currently busy shooting for Phantom is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated next Kotigobba 3. The teaser of the action entertainer has lived up to the expectations of the fans and has generated an enormous amount of buzz in the trade circuit.

      It was early speculated that the Sandalwood biggie would clash at the box office with Darshan starrer Roberrt on April 9. But now, a source close to the team has revealed that the release date of the film has been pushed further ahead. The ongoing post-production work of the film is taking longer than expected and is being cited as the primary reason for the postponement.

      Sudeep

      The latest media reports suggest that Kotigobba 3, in all likelihood, will now hit the silver screens on May 1. The date holds a special place in Kiccha’s career as his previous super hit film Maanikya too hit the marquee on the International Labour Day holiday. However, an official confirmation about the same is being awaited from the producer’s end.

      The movie is said to be a revenge drama that’s been penned by Sudeep himself. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya and features Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the female leads. Directed by Shiva Karthik, Kotigobba 3 also marks the Sandalwood debut of Bollywood actor Aftan Shivdasani.

      ALSO READ: Sudeep And Darshan Starrers Kotigobba 3 And Roberrt To Clash At The Box Office In April?

      ALSO READ: Kiccha Sudeep Has Commenced Shooting For Anup Bhandari’s Next Titled Phantom

      Read more about: darshan sudeep roberrt kotigobba 3
      Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 23:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X