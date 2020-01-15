Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 First Look Motion Poster Released, WATCH NOW!

The highly awaited first look motion poster of Kicha Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 has finally arrived. The makers have released the look on the occasion of Makara Sankranti holiday. The first look motion poster boasts of a powerful tagline that says 'The lion is back and roars again’. The Sandalwood superstar is clearly ready to set the silver screens on fire.

Sudeep’s look has managed to create a lot of excitement amongst fans. The uber-stylish motion poster has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation by netizens on social media. The highly anticipated sequel is heading towards its final stages of the shooting process.

The makers are now left with one more song sequence to be shot. However, the post-production work has already commenced for the film. The franchise took off from the Vishvuvardhan starrer yesteryear classic Kotigobba that released in 1995, which was followed Kotigobba 2 that released in 2016. The third installment of the Kotigobba franchise has been penned by Sudeep himself.

The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik and has been produced by Surappa Babu. Presented by Rockline Venkatesh, the movie has been shot in a number of exotic locations in Serbia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The film also marks the Kannada film debut of actors Madonna Sebastian and Aftab Shivadasani. The action entertainer also stars Shraddha Das, Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya.

The movie, in all likelihood, will release in the summer of 2020. However, an official announcement regarding the same has not yet been made by the team.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Sudeep Reveals To Housemates About 'No Elimination Week'

ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeep Plans On Casting John Abraham For His Next Directorial