Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 Producer Soorappa Babu Opens Up About The Teaser Controversy

Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 Producer Soorappa Babu claims to have worked very hard to restore the film’s teaser on YouTube. For the unversed, the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie’s teaser had been removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim filed by a person named Sanjay Kumar Pal.

The teaser in question was launched on Maha Shivratri festival (February 21) but was subsequently taken down by the video giant when the Mumbai based complainant accused Rambabu Productions of cheating him. He alleged that the production house owed him 88.8 lakh rupees in dues for the shooting of the film that took place in Poland.

And now, the film’s producer has reassured that the highly loved teaser is again streaming online with any issues. In a recent interview with the Bangalore Mirror, Soorappa Babu opened up about the entire controversy. He said that Sanjay Kumar Pal was demanding excess money and was just unwilling to solve the issue amicably. Hence, he has decided to approach the court seeking justice.

The Rambabu Productions honcho also requested the media to not speculate about his financial position or indulge in any malicious rumours of alleged issues with leading man Sudeep. Babu set the record straight and said, “One media report stated that Sudeep has not done dubbing for this film due to some issues with me. I want to clarify that I have no issues or disputes with Sudeep. There are preparations for one more sequel – Kotigobba 4. Sudeep is expected to dub only after other artistes attending the dubbing schedules.’’ (sic)

Citing many recent incidents, he then went on to add that almost all big films today have turned into soft targets. “There was a dispute over the script of KGF film three days before its release. Similar dispute was raised when Tamil film Linga was scheduled for release. Producer Rockline Venkatesh had to deposit Rs 10 crore in the court and release the film as per the schedule. Finally, the court found that complainant has no locus standi and returned money to Rockline Venkatesh,” he said.

