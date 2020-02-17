Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 Teaser To Be Out On Maha Shivaratri

The teaser of highly anticipated Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3 will be unveiled on February 21 at 12 pm IST. The makers have decided to gift the fans of Kiccha Sudeep the first teaser of the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The Sandalwood biggie also stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and P Ravishankar in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Shiva Karthik, the action extravaganza has been shot at Poland, Puducherry, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya.

Kotigobba 3 has already generated an immense amount of buzz in the trade circuit. The first look motion poster of the highly awaited movie was released a while back on Makara Sankranti holiday. Boasting of a powerful tagline that says 'The lion is back, Sudeep’s uber-stylish look from the film received a lot of love and appreciation from netizens on social media.

For the uninitiated, the franchise took off from the Vishvuvardhan starrer yesteryear classic Kotigobba that released in 1995, which was followed Kotigobba 2 that released in 2016. The third installment of the Kotigobba franchise has been penned by Sudeep himself.

On the work front, Sudeep was last seen on screen in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The actor recently completed hosting the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Produced by Surappa Babu and presented by Rockline Venkatesh, Kotigobba 3 is all set to hit the silver screens this summer in April 2020.





