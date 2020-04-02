Sudeep Starrer Pailwaan Registers Record TRP Ratings For Its Second Telecast On TV

The entire nation is currently in lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in the world. This has led to many leading entertainment channels to offer special programs and big movie premieres to enthrall their audiences.

In the same vein, Zee Kannada recently aired Sudeep’s 2019 biggie Pailwaan for the second time on television. The action entertainer had already garnered record numbers for its premiere (16.5 TVR). However, it has managed to surprise one and all with its rock-solid performance on the small screen the second time as well.

Pailwaan director Krishna took to his social media account the share the news. He wrote, “#Pailwaan sets the record in 2nd telecast again with 11.3 TVR (1st time was 16.5 TVR) Thank you all Jai Shri RAM @KicchaSudeep @iswapnakrishna @devkrish14 @ArjunJanya6 @karna03 @ZeeKannada @vishvamukhi” (sic). Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Sudeep appeared before his fans as a professional wrestler in Pailwaan. The big-budget sports flick witnessed a release in nine languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bhojpuri and a few more. Produced by Swapna Krishna under RRR Motion Pictures banner, it also starred Suniel Shetty, Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sharath Lohitashwa are in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep will soon be seen on the big screen in Shiva Karthik’s Kotigobba 3. The keenly awaited action thriller also features Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P Ravishankar along with Arjun Janya’s music.

