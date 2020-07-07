Sudev Nair Turns Villain For His Debut Kannada Film Old Monk Starring MG Srinivas

Actor MG Srinivas is all set to direct his next Kannada film, Old Monk. The romantic-drama will also star Aditi Prabhudeva playing the female lead. Ever since MG Srinivas turned director, he is being very picky about the star cast for his films. Recently, MG Srinivas, who is also playing the lead role in Old Monk, has decided to cast Malayalam and Hindi actor Sudev Nair as a villain in the film.

Confirming the development to Cinema Express, MG Srinivas said, "We were looking for an actor who has a great physique, who could be more powerful than the hero. I wanted somebody who can carry the role of an ex-politician's son who has political aspirations. I thought he suited the part. Sudev Nair also made an effort to go through the script, which was in Kannada, and he was convincing in his screen test. He is now a part of the film." For those who are unversed, in Hindi, Sudev Nair has worked in Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted and Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla-starrer Gulaab Gang, while he has been a part of Malayalam films like Anarkali, Karinkunnam, 6'S, Sleeplessly Yours and Ezra. He has also directed Not Fit for the Viral Fever and Dice Media.

MG Srinivas is expecting to resume shooting from mid-August. But everything depends on the Coronavirus situation in the country. The actor-director said, "I am ready with the story, screenplay and the star cast, and now, I will have to plan how shooting can be started with various safety measures in place. In this situation, we can't shoot sequences showing crowds, and we are hoping to start with small sequences."

During the lockdown period, MG Srinivas is busy writing scripts for his movie. He is writing the script for Birbal sequel. Speaking about that, the director said, "My last outing, Birbal trilogy Case No 1, Finding Vajramuni, is now getting a good response on the OTT platform. This has encouraged me to work on the sequel -- Avaranbitu, Evaranbitu, Yuryaaru."

Coming back to Old Monk, the film also stars S Narayan in a pivotal role. The music of Old Monk is composed by Saurabh Vaibhav while cinematography is handled by Bharath Parashuram.

